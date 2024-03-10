Firefighting Coalition Forms to Combat Modeca's Raging Wildfire in Boyaca

As the evening descends on Saturday, March 9, the rural area of Modeca in the municipality of Corrales, Boyacá department, is ablaze due to a forest fire that has already consumed a significant area despite the efforts of relief agencies to extinguish it.

Advertisment

Multiple Fire Departments Unite to Tackle Wildfire Emergency

Firefighters from the municipalities of Sogamoso, Nobsa, Duitama, Busbanzá, along with personnel from the National Unit for Risk Management (UNGRD) and the company Acerías Paz de Río, which is close to the site of the conflagration and is in danger from the flames, are battling the emergency at this hour. The fire is reported to have originated precisely in Alto de Culatas, on the road connecting Nazareth to Corrales in the area known as Portachuelo.

Donald Agudelo, the mayor of Corrales, has appealed for the collaboration of additional relief agencies at the departmental and national levels to increase units and cover more ground, as the rugged terrain complicates the firefighting efforts.

Advertisment

Palmira Firefighters Quell Emergency as Mayor Appeals for Support

The emergency was successfully brought under control by 28 firefighters from the municipality of Palmira. Agudelo urged neighboring mayors with firefighting units to assist in this significant emergency, emphasizing the need for their support to gain control. He also drew attention to Boyacá Governor Carlos Amaya, urging him to provide support with the department's helicopter, as accessing the site from the ground to control the fire is currently deemed impossible. However, Governor Amaya has not made any statements regarding the deployment of his team from the Departmental Unit for Risk Management.

Due to the nature of the flames, there is speculation that the fire may have been ignited by human actions and irresponsible practices, a trend observed in various parts of the country during the current dry season.