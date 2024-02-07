Fire Service Swiftly Handles Guttering Hazard in Tenby

In the early hours of Wednesday, February 7, the tranquil town of Tenby was jolted from its usual calmness when a large section of cast-iron guttering, aged by time and weather, gave way, plunging onto the pavement of St Julian Street. The remaining fragment of the guttering, still clinging to the building, teetered precariously, threatening further damage and potential harm to pedestrians.

Swift Response by the Fire and Rescue Service

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, alerted to the situation at 9:23 am, promptly responded to this unexpected emergency. Initially, the Tenby fire crew was dispatched to the scene. However, due to the demands of another incident, they were rerouted, and the Haverfordwest crew stepped up to tackle the situation at St Julian Street.

Managing the Risk

Recognizing the imminent danger posed by the unstable guttering, the firefighters swung into action. Their tool of choice was a turntable ladder, a piece of equipment specially designed for such high elevation tasks. With careful precision, they removed the remaining guttering, averting the risk of more debris falling onto the street below.

Collaborative Effort Ensures Public Safety

The local police also played an instrumental role in this operation. Understanding the potential risk to the public, they enforced a two-hour closure of Tudor Square and St Julian Street. By directing traffic away from the area, they ensured the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike during the incident. The scene was completely cleared by 11:38 am, a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of the teams involved.