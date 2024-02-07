Fire Ravages Jerusalem Pizza in Highland Park; Community Rallies in Support

When the clock struck 11:14 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 6, a fire erupted at Jerusalem Pizza, a cherished pizza shop in the heart of Highland Park, Middlesex County. Plumes of smoke billowed out of the establishment, with a fully developed fire ravaging the pizzeria and the apartments above it. What followed was a night of focused efforts, firefighting, and community support.

Emergency Response

As the first 911 call came in, local authorities, including the Highland Park Police Department, were swiftly alerted to the crisis. Arriving on the scene, they discovered an environment choked with smoke and flames consuming the establishment. The urgency of the situation demanded immediate action. Residents within the vicinity—totaling between 8 to 10—were promptly evacuated, ensuring their safety from the escalating threat.

Unfortunately, one individual was overcome by the smoke. They required hospitalization due to smoke inhalation, marking the only casualty of the night. The event remained free of further personal injury to residents, police officers, or firefighters.

Firefighting Efforts

The call of duty resonated far beyond Highland Park. Fire departments from surrounding areas, including East Brunswick, North Stelton, New Brunswick, Edison, South Plainfield, Middlesex Borough, and North Brunswick, responded to the call. United in their mission, they worked tirelessly to tame the aggressive fire and prevent further damage.

Investigation and Community Support

In the aftermath of the fire, questions swirled around the cause. The Middlesex County Office of the Fire Marshall, with support from the Highland Park Police Department, has taken up the mantle to investigate. Preliminary findings suggest no signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, local emergency management services have stepped up to support those affected by the fire. Borough officials are providing assistance to the displaced tenants, ensuring the community's resilience in the face of adversity.

The authorities have encouraged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact Detective G. Palumbo. As the community comes to terms with the loss of a local favorite, the investigation continues, and the healing begins.