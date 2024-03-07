Fire Incident at Lagos Airport Sparks Power Outage, Evacuation Chaos

Early on Thursday morning, Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State was plunged into confusion following a fire outbreak at the E-Arrival wing of the old terminal. Thick smoke billowing from the site prompted workers and passengers to flee towards the departure hall, even as operations within the terminal attempted to continue as normal. Firefighting teams were swiftly dispatched to the scene to manage the blaze.

Advertisment

The incident, which led to a significant power outage across parts of the airport, forced an immediate evacuation of the affected area. Despite the chaos, the airport's emergency protocols were activated promptly, with firefighting personnel arriving equipped to tackle the inferno.

Reports from the scene indicated that the fire was concentrated around the E-Arrival wing, causing concerns over potential structural damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though initial speculation suggests electrical faults may have played a role.

In the face of the emergency, the airport authorities were keen to minimize disruption to the airport's operations. Flights continued to depart and arrive with minimal delays, thanks to the concerted efforts of airport staff to reroute certain services and manage the flow of passengers away from the affected area. The deployment of additional personnel to guide passengers and provide information was a crucial element in maintaining order during the incident.