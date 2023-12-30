Fire in Tijuana Leads to Evacuation of the Mexican Social Security Institute Clinic

A blaze of significant magnitude erupted in the vicinity of Clinic 20, an establishment run by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), on Friday morning. The incident led to the immediate evacuation of the clinic, in line with standard safety protocols. The cause behind the fire and the extent of the damage it inflicted remain undisclosed.

Fire and Evacuation

The fire, which blazed through nearby warehouses and businesses in Tijuana, Baja California, threatened the safety of over 500 individuals, including patients, medical staff, and workers from neighboring establishments. The situation escalated to a series of explosions, prompting an evacuation that saw 455 individuals, encompassing Social Security employees, patients, their families, and workers from adjacent businesses, vacate the premises in a bid to secure their safety.

Risk and Damage

Further escalating the situation was the proximity of a gas plant and residential homes, which were also in danger due to the fire. The extent of the structural damage caused by the fire is significant, leading to total merchandise loss in the affected businesses and warehouses. Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries have been reported.

Precautionary Measures and Firefighting Efforts

Emergency services were swiftly activated to address the fire. Measures were taken to ensure the safety of the clinic’s oxygen tank and LP gas pipeline. Firefighters laboured tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further and to confirm the safety of the area. The situation at the clinic, including the resumption of medical services, will be evaluated once the fire has been subdued and the area declared safe.