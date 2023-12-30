en English
Fire

Fire in Tijuana Leads to Evacuation of the Mexican Social Security Institute Clinic

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:32 am EST
Fire in Tijuana Leads to Evacuation of the Mexican Social Security Institute Clinic

A blaze of significant magnitude erupted in the vicinity of Clinic 20, an establishment run by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), on Friday morning. The incident led to the immediate evacuation of the clinic, in line with standard safety protocols. The cause behind the fire and the extent of the damage it inflicted remain undisclosed.

Fire and Evacuation

The fire, which blazed through nearby warehouses and businesses in Tijuana, Baja California, threatened the safety of over 500 individuals, including patients, medical staff, and workers from neighboring establishments. The situation escalated to a series of explosions, prompting an evacuation that saw 455 individuals, encompassing Social Security employees, patients, their families, and workers from adjacent businesses, vacate the premises in a bid to secure their safety.

Risk and Damage

Further escalating the situation was the proximity of a gas plant and residential homes, which were also in danger due to the fire. The extent of the structural damage caused by the fire is significant, leading to total merchandise loss in the affected businesses and warehouses. Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries have been reported.

Precautionary Measures and Firefighting Efforts

Emergency services were swiftly activated to address the fire. Measures were taken to ensure the safety of the clinic’s oxygen tank and LP gas pipeline. Firefighters laboured tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further and to confirm the safety of the area. The situation at the clinic, including the resumption of medical services, will be evaluated once the fire has been subdued and the area declared safe.

 

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

