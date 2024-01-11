en English
Fire

Fire Hazard Prompts Recall of Molded Plastic Drain Pans

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
Fire Hazard Prompts Recall of Molded Plastic Drain Pans

In a recent development, a recall has been announced concerning a specific type of molded plastic drain pan utilized at the base of evaporator coils, owing to an alarming fire hazard. The defect in question is linked to the overheating of the pan, causing the plastic material to melt and deform, thereby posing a significant risk of causing a fire.

The Recall Announcement and Consumer Safety

The recall was issued to safeguard consumers from potential fire incidents. Those who possess the faulty drain pan are advised to promptly check the recall details and adhere to the necessary measures as directed. The recall details originate from an external source, not within the Federal Government’s purview.

Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Role

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has clarified its role in this matter. It does not control or verify the authenticity of the external site or its content. Nonetheless, the CPSC has disseminated this information, stressing that sharing such links from external sources does not equate to an endorsement of the site or its information by the CPSC or its employees. The primary focus of the CPSC remains to ensure consumer safety and the propagation of essential recall information.

Details About the Defective Units and Remedy

The recall encompasses an undisclosed number of units. It has been reported that the faulty units have been responsible for several incidents, but no injuries have been reported so far. The units were sold at various locations, but the exact details have not been released. Consumers are advised to determine if their unit is included in the recall and register for a free repair. The manufacturer’s details have also been provided in the recall information.

Fire Safety
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Fire

