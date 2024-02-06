Fire Erupts at Commercial Complex in Maharashtra, Cause Unknown

On Tuesday afternoon, a blaze erupted in the office of a finance company located on the third floor of Sai Midas Complex, a commercial complex situated on the Ahmednagar-Manmad Highway in Maharashtra, India. The fire quickly gained attention both locally and on social media, with videos of the incident circulating widely. At this point, the reasons behind the ignition of the fire remain undetermined.

Meticulous Response to the Emergency

The local emergency services responded promptly to the incident. Four water tankers were dispatched to the scene to combat the fire. Within an hour, the blaze was brought under control. Notably, no casualties were reported. The hospital located on the second floor of the same complex was evacuated safely, ensuring the security of all patients and staff.

The fire brigade rushed to the location, but the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. As the situation remains fluid, further information about the fire and its consequences is expected to be released in due course. The incident has undoubtedly sparked concerns about the safety of commercial complexes, particularly those housing essential services like hospitals.

Related Fire Incident in Pune

In a somewhat related incident, a fire was reported at an apartment in an 11-story building near Delhi Public School in Pune's Mohammadi. This marks yet another occurrence of a blaze in proximity to a school, adding to the prevailing concerns about fire safety.