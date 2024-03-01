Fire Engulfs Under-Construction Taaza Cold Storage in Chattogram, No Casualties Reported

Yesterday, a fire erupted at Taaza Multipurpose Cold Storage Ltd's under-construction facility on Bakoliya New Road, Chattogram, drawing immediate response from the local firefighting units. Initiating around 11:00 am, the blaze was successfully subdued within two hours, thanks to the collective efforts of seven units from three fire stations. Abdul Malek, Assistant Director of the Divisional Fire Service Station, confirmed that no workers were inside the building at the time, preventing any casualties.

Quick Response Limits Damage

The firefighting teams' rapid response was crucial in containing the fire to the upper floors of the structure. While the first and second floors suffered minimal damage, the third and fourth floors bore the brunt of the blaze. Preliminary investigations suggest that the presence of flammable materials such as wood, cork sheets, and paper may have fueled the fire, complicating the firefighting efforts.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities probing into all possible triggers. This incident has raised concerns about safety standards and emergency preparedness at under-construction sites, especially those handling combustible materials. Taaza Multipurpose Cold Storage Ltd, a project under the banner of 'S Alam Group', has been in construction for the last two years, aiming to enhance the region's cold storage capabilities.

Community and Business Impact

The fire incident at Taaza Cold Storage has spotlighted the critical importance of stringent safety measures and regular inspections during construction phases. While the quick action of firefighting teams averted a potential tragedy, the event underscores the need for comprehensive emergency response strategies in commercial and industrial projects. The damage assessment is ongoing, and the impact on the project's timeline and local businesses relying on the upcoming facility is yet to be determined.

As the community and stakeholders await further details on the cause and consequences of the fire, the incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of construction projects and the paramount importance of safety protocols. The successful containment of the fire without any loss of life is a testament to the efficiency and preparedness of Chattogram's emergency services, setting an example for construction projects nationwide.