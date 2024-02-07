Fire Engulfs Drug Control Office: A Tale of Destruction and Safety Lapses

An inferno recently engulfed a drug control office located in Sector 45, Gurugram, resulting in extensive damage and the total loss of critical documents, medicines, and equipment. The blaze, which took firefighters a gruelling two hours to subdue, left the office decimated, with key dispensary records, furniture, and other items severely damaged.

Fire Fueled by Seized Sanitizers

Notably, the fire's intensity was further amplified by drums of sanitizers confiscated in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. These sanitizers, which had been stored in the office, contributed significantly to the rapid spread and intensity of the flames, complicating firefighting efforts and escalating the level of destruction.

Noteworthy Safety Lapses

The incident has also thrown a spotlight on potential safety lapses. A senior officer on the scene noted that the building, originally designed as an old dispensary, lacked appropriate fire safety arrangements – a glaring oversight that likely exacerbated the situation and could have potentially been avoided with proper measures in place.

Rebuilding from the Ashes

Drug Control Officer Inspector Amandeep Chauhan spoke of the devastating impact of the fire, reporting that all documents within the office were consumed by the blaze. The reconstruction of these records, he estimates, will necessitate a two-month period - a significant setback for the office's operations.