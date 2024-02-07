Fire Crews Extinguish Stovetop Fire in Southwest Pickens County, Rescue Homeowner's Pet

On a quiet morning in Southwest Pickens County, the tranquility was interrupted by the shrill sound of smoke alarms at a residence on Edgehill Place, near Bethany Road. The Pickens Fire Department received an alert around 10:50 AM and quickly dispatched multiple units to the location. Despite no visible signs of fire from the exterior, the initial units on the scene noted active smoke alarms and moderate smoke wafting within the premises.

Advertisment

Forceful Entry and Swift Action

Without delay, the firefighters were given the green light to forcefully enter the home. Their objective was clear - locate the source of the fire. Their pursuit led them to the kitchen where the culprit lay - a fire on the stovetop. Swiftly and efficiently, the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it could cause significant damage to the property. The fire, although small, had caused a significant amount of smoke to permeate throughout the residence.

During the operation, the firefighters discovered the homeowner's pet trapped in the smoke-filled house. With no time to lose, they rescued the pet, ensuring its safety. Fortunately, the pet was unscathed by the incident, despite the moderate smoke damage throughout the house.

Advertisment

Minimal Damage, No Injuries

While the incident led to some damage to the property, it was indeed minimal and largely confined to smoke-related effects. No injuries were reported among the fire personnel, marking it as a successful firefighting operation. The response team included Engine 11, Med-11, Battalion-11, 1101, and 1104 from the Pickens Fire Department, as well as Bethany-Salem Engine-80, Tanker-81, Rehab-8, and Jasper FD Engine-3.

In a separate report, it was mentioned that a small dog and a cat were treated for smoke exposure at the scene, and firefighters were able to rescue two more small pets after arriving on the scene. All pets were reported safe, making the operation not just a successful firefighting mission, but also a significant pet rescue operation.