Fire at Langston Hughes Apartments in Brownsville Injures 12

In the heart of Brownsville, Brooklyn, a fire at NYCHA's Langston Hughes Apartments left at least 12 people injured. The incident occurred on the fourth floor of the 22-story building, located at 315 Sutter Ave, and was brought under control by the FDNY within half an hour.

A Morning of Mayhem in Brownsville

The chaos unfolded around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, when the FDNY received an emergency call about the fire. As firefighters rushed to the scene, residents scrambled to evacuate the building, which houses over 200 apartments.

Swift Response and Rescue Efforts

Upon arrival, firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the blaze and ensure the safety of the residents. The fire was successfully brought under control by 10:20 a.m., thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts of the FDNY.

Injuries and Aftermath

12 individuals, including one in critical condition, were injured in the fire and transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and more information is expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

As the Brownsville community grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event, the NYCHA and local authorities are working tirelessly to provide support and resources to those affected. The fire serves as a grim reminder of the importance of fire safety and emergency preparedness in residential buildings.

The Langston Hughes Apartments, named after the famed African-American poet and social activist, have been a vital part of the Brownsville community for decades. As residents and officials navigate the challenges posed by this unfortunate incident, the community's resilience and unity will undoubtedly shine through.