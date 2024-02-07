Fayette County Firefighters Gear Up For Annual Hazmat Training Session

The Adena Fayette Medical Center Building 2 in Washington Court House was abuzz as the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) conducted its annual hazardous materials (Hazmat) training session. The rigorous drill, designed for local firefighters, was funded by a grant and steered by the University of Findlay instructors, Rick Hoffman and Jason Distel. The focus of the session was the Hazardous Material Technician and Operation Training course, a mandatory refresher for retaining certification and the go-to guide for handling chemical spills - the 2020 Emergency Response Guide Book.

Advertisment

Refining Critical Response Procedures and Safety Protocols

The exercise allowed firefighters to revisit and refine their understanding of critical response procedures and safety protocols. They familiarized themselves with the use of placards and training notebooks, essential tools in these high-stakes situations. A significant part of the training involved acquainting them with the nuances of donning personal protective equipment (PPE) at varied levels.

From Regular Firefighter Gear to 'Moon-Suits'

Advertisment

The session covered PPE gear, ranging from conventional firefighter gear (Level D) to the complete encapsulating 'moon-suit' (Level A), which offers comprehensive vapor protection. Emphasis was laid on the meticulous process of suiting up, underscoring the slow and careful execution, partner assistance for securing gloves and plastic covers over boots, and the precise documentation of air tank usage.

Setting Up a Decontamination Tent

The training also included setting up a decontamination tent outside the hospital, a paramount step in treating anyone exposed to hazardous materials before admitting them into the hospital for further treatment. The tent is equipped with separate sections for men and women, and dedicated areas for disrobing, showering, and redressing. This drill saw the participation of about 20-25 firefighters from various local departments, a testament to their unwavering commitment to community safety.