Electric City Fire Department Bids Farewell to Two Veteran Firemen

With a combined tenure of 61 years, two stalwarts of the Electric City Fire Department, Gary Rosco and Leonard Sanders, have retired, marking the end of an era. Rosco, who capped his illustrious career as assistant chief, dedicated 27 years to the department, while Sanders, equally revered, served for 34 years.

A Celebratory Farewell

To commemorate their unwavering commitment and commendable service, the retirees were each presented with a custom Pulaski – a specialized firefighting tool. This token of appreciation was no ordinary instrument; it was engraved with their respective years of service, a symbolic nod to their substantial contributions to the department and the community.

Community Comes Together

The retirement festivities drew a supportive crowd that extended beyond the department’s current staff. The event was graced by family, friends, and past retired firemen from the department, all gathered to honor the two veterans. The atmosphere was charged with gratitude and camaraderie, further amplified by a communal dinner. Attendees contributed to the feast by cooking or bringing dishes, creating a potluck that was as diverse and heartwarming as the attendees.

Chief’s Acknowledgment

Chief Mark Payne, visibly moved by the outpouring of support, expressed his appreciation for everyone’s contributions to the successful retirement party. He also shared a photo showcasing the retired members of the Electric City Fire Department, including notable figures such as Captain Carl Sheehy, Chief Bob Boll, Assistant Chief Gary Rosco, Bob Lippert, Captain Dan Davidson, Chief Buzz Miley, Lowell Bowman, and Assistant Chief Dale Brashears.

As the Electric City Fire Department bids adieu to two of its long-serving firemen, it also acknowledges the challenges that come with retirement. However, the department and the community are determined to support these heroes as they embark on the next chapter of their lives, just as they have supported the community throughout their years of service.