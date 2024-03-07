Devastating Blaze Engulfs Worker Houses in Keningau, Sabah: No Casualties Reported

A catastrophic fire swept through Kampung Suan, Mile 7, Jalan Nabawan on Tuesday evening, resulting in the complete destruction of six blocks of worker houses, leaving the community in shock.

The inferno, which obliterated each of the three-door homes within these blocks, prompted an immediate response from local emergency services. With no reported casualties, the incident has drawn attention to fire safety measures in residential areas.

Swift Response and Community Effort

Upon receiving distress calls at 3:45 PM, the Keningau Fire and Rescue Station dispatched 17 personnel under the leadership of operation commander Sharudy Delimin. The team, equipped with fire engines and water tankers, battled the blaze vigorously, managing to extinguish the fire by 7:03 PM. Support from the police and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) was crucial in the operation, highlighting a coordinated effort to manage the crisis effectively.

The incident at Kampung Suan underscores the vulnerability of densely populated worker housing to fire hazards. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent fire safety protocols and the need for community awareness and preparedness to prevent future incidents. Moreover, it brings to light the resilience and solidarity of the community and emergency services in the face of disaster.

Looking Forward

As the community of Kampung Suan begins to recover from the ashes, the focus shifts towards rebuilding and strengthening fire safety measures. The incident, while tragic, provides an opportunity for reflection on the adequacy of emergency response mechanisms and the importance of regular safety drills in mitigating the impact of such disasters. Efforts to enhance infrastructure resilience and community education on fire safety are expected to be prioritized in the aftermath of the fire.