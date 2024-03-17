Coonoor Forest Fire Rages On: Over 150 Personnel Deployed, IAF Helitankers in Action

As the forest fire in Coonoor, Nilgiris continues to blaze for the fourth consecutive day, more than 150 Forest Department personnel have been mobilized in an extensive firefighting operation. The fire, concentrated in the Forest Dale near Black Bridge, has been a challenge due to its spread among a dense patch of non-native cypress trees. District Forest Officer S. Gowtham estimates that approximately 20-30 hectares of forest have been consumed by the flames, with the high fuel load from wind-fallen trees complicating containment efforts. In response, the Indian Air Force has been brought in, deploying helitankers to assist in dousing the flames from above.

Efforts to Contain the Fire

Teams from the Nilgiris, Pollachi, Coimbatore, and Udumalpet forest divisions are on the ground, working tirelessly alongside the Fire and Rescue Services. Their strategy involves isolating patches of the burning forest and extinguishing the flames in a bid to contain the fire. Officials are optimistic that the fire will eventually subside once the fuel load depletes, but acknowledge that the current high summer temperatures and lack of rainfall have exacerbated the situation. Additionally, there are ongoing efforts to prevent local communities from clearing land by starting fires, a practice that poses a significant risk of spreading the blaze.

IAF's Role in Firefighting Efforts

The Southern Air Command (SAC) of the Indian Air Force has played a crucial role in the firefighting operations. Utilizing a Mi-17 V5 helicopter equipped with a Bambi Bucket, the IAF has completed six sorties, releasing approximately 8,000 liters of water over the affected areas. This aerial support, coordinated closely with the Forest Department and District Administration, underscores the collaborative effort to mitigate the disaster. The deployment of IAF helitankers marks a significant step in the utilization of military assets for civilian disaster response.

Looking Ahead

As the firefighting efforts continue, the focus is not only on extinguishing the current blaze but also on preventing future fires. The incident in Coonoor serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities of forest areas to fire, especially under the influence of human activities and changing climatic conditions. While the immediate priority remains to control the fire and prevent loss of life and property, the broader implications for forest management and community engagement in fire prevention strategies are clear. The collective response to the Coonoor fire may well set a precedent for future firefighting and forest conservation efforts in the region.