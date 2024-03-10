Colombian Authorities Control Wildfires in Santander, Puerto Wilches Blaze Contained

In the municipality of Puerto Wilches in Santander Department, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) confirmed that authorities have brought the fire that ravaged the region under control after several days. Recently, an Army helicopter was deployed to assist in controlling the blaze that had been ravaging palm crops for the past 5 days. Over 200 hectares have already been consumed in that area.

Forest Fires Wreak Havoc: Guaca Mitigates, San Silvestre Uncontrolled

Additionally, in the municipality of Guaca, efforts successfully mitigated a fire that caused severe damage to a natural reserve near the Berlín paramo. On another front, the fire in the San Silvestre marsh in Barrancabermeja has not yet been fully controlled.

Firefighters, members of the Civil Defense, communities, and the National Army are working collaboratively to extinguish the forest fire that has been raging for five days in the municipality of Puerto Wilches, Santander. This specifically impacts the Caño Limón and Caño Coba areas, where several animals, including raccoons, turtles, and snakes, have been rescued from the flames.

Collaborative Efforts Control Forest Fires in Guaca and Puerto Wilches

Dudwim Villamizar, a Civil Defense member, stated that volunteers successfully assisted in controlling forest fires in Guaca and Puerto Wilches through coordinated efforts with local firefighters, the National Police, and the National Army. While the fires have been largely controlled, the focus now shifts to cooling down remaining hotspots in these areas. Ongoing efforts also target the control and termination of hotspots in Barrancabermeja's special district, influenced by the ecological system of the San Silvestre marsh.