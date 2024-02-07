Chief Minister's Visit Highlights Government's Resolve Following Harda Explosion

In a display of concern and resolve, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, made a poignant visit to the victims of a devastating firecracker factory explosion in Harda district. With the incident claiming 11 lives and injuring 173, the Chief Minister's presence conveyed the gravity of the disaster and the state's commitment to address it.

Victims Assured of Support and Justice

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance for the injured and suspended two licenses, signaling concrete action against those responsible for the tragedy. Dr. Yadav reassured the victims that the state government would take stern action against the culprits and adopt robust measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

National Leader Lends Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his support, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Prime Minister's gesture, along with the Chief Minister's visit, underscored the nation's empathy for the victims and commitment to justice.

Investigation Underway

The state government has constituted a three-member committee to conduct a detailed probe into the incident and determine the responsibility of officials who were supposed to prevent such incidents. This move reflects the government's dedication to holding accountable those who failed in their duties and ensuring such a tragedy does not repeat itself.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the disaster, the Chief Minister's hospital visit is more than a symbol of governmental concern—it's a testament to the state's commitment to its people and justice.