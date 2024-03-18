Brad Pitt Film Location, Pappas Drive-In in Florida, Devastated by Midnight Blaze

Florida's beloved Pappas Drive-In & Family Restaurant, soon to be featured in an upcoming Brad Pitt film, was engulfed in flames in a tragic incident that struck shortly after midnight. Located in New Smyrna Beach, this iconic eatery, renowned for its burgers and fried chicken since 1970, was a cherished gathering spot for locals and tourists alike. The fire, which initiated in the attic, led to the complete destruction of the structure, leaving the community in mourning over the loss of a historic landmark.

Swift Response and Community Impact

The City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department was quick to respond to the emergency, battling the blaze that had overtaken Pappas Drive-In & Family Restaurant. According to reports, no individuals were inside the building at the time the fire broke out, preventing any injuries. However, the loss of the restaurant has resonated deeply within the community. Fire Lieutenant Adam Sarwi highlighted the establishment's significance as a neighborhood staple and its rich history, including its recent role as a film location for an untitled Apple Original movie about Formula 1 racing, featuring Brad Pitt.

An Untimely Loss for Film and Food Enthusiasts

The filming of the Brad Pitt movie had brought additional fame to Pappas Drive-In, drawing attention to its historic value and the role it plays in the local culture. The loss is particularly poignant given the restaurant's recent brush with Hollywood, which had added to its allure. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities and the community eager to understand what led to this unfortunate event. The restaurant's owners have expressed a strong desire to rebuild, hoping to continue serving their famous dishes to patrons in the future.

Looking Ahead: Rebuilding and Remembrance

While the immediate focus is on investigating the cause of the fire and dealing with the aftermath, there's a collective hope among the New Smyrna Beach community and the Pappas Drive-In owners to rebuild the restaurant. The incident, while devastating, has sparked conversations about the importance of preserving local landmarks and the memories associated with them. As the community mourns the loss of Pappas Drive-In, there's also a sense of resilience and anticipation for the future, where the legacy of this beloved restaurant can continue in a new form.