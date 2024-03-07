Arson Attack at Poole's Ark Café: Swift Evacuation Amidst Blaze, Police Investigate

On a seemingly ordinary afternoon, Ark Café in Poole became the scene of a distressing event as a fire broke out, believed to have been ignited deliberately in the men's toilets. The incident, causing patrons, including breastfeeding mothers and children, to be evacuated amidst 'black smoke', occurred between 1.45pm and 2pm on Thursday, 29 February 2024. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) and Dorset Police are actively investigating the cause of the fire, with no arrests made so far.

Immediate Response and Evacuation

Upon noticing the fire, the café’s staff acted promptly, evacuating the premises to ensure everyone's safety. The fire, which filled the café with black smoke, was extinguished by three fire crews using hose reel jets and a ventilation fan to clear the smoke. The swift action of the firefighters, working from 1.58pm to 2.55pm, prevented any injuries, though an ambulance crew attended to a woman who fell with her newborn during the evacuation.

Investigation and Reactions

With the cause of the fire believed to be arson, both the fire service and Dorset Police have launched investigations to find those responsible. Nick Davis, the owner of Ark Café, expressed his shock and concern over the incident, highlighting the significant damage and emphasizing the seriousness of the arson. The café has since reopened, yet the men's toilets remain closed as they require complete renovation due to the extensive damage.

Community and Safety Concerns

This incident has not only caused physical damage but also raised concerns about safety in public spaces. As the community and authorities work together to investigate and prevent such incidents, the importance of vigilance and safety measures in public venues comes to the forefront. The event serves as a reminder of the potential dangers lurking in everyday settings and the need for preparedness to address emergencies.

This alarming occurrence at Ark Café underscores the critical nature of fire safety and the devastating impact of arson. As the investigation continues, the community awaits answers, hoping for justice and measures to prevent future incidents. The swift and effective response to the emergency highlights the importance of readiness and community support in times of crisis.