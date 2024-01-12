Andrew: Celebrating 29 Years of Selfless Service and Dedication

Andrew, a stalwart of the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, was recently honored for his unwavering commitment and service spanning almost three decades. Andrew’s extraordinary contribution, which often saw him clocking in more than 90 hours of service per week, was celebrated in a gathering where he was presented with a certificate and a plaque by station manager Peter Phillips.

More Than A Firefighter

While serving as a firefighter, Andrew juggled his primary role as a security guard, showcasing a level of dedication that is seldom seen. His relentless commitment was not just to his duty, but towards the people he protected and served. His colleagues commended his remarkable commitment, acknowledging the personal sacrifices he had made to maintain such a demanding schedule, which undoubtedly had an impact on his family life as well.

An Invaluable Asset

Haverfordwest watch manager Keith Jenkins lauded Andrew for his invaluable service. He expressed that Andrew’s departure would create a void in the station, given his vast experience and dedication. The sentiment echoed throughout the station, as colleagues acknowledged the significant role Andrew played in their professional lives and the community’s safety.

A Well-Deserved Retirement

Despite the mixed feelings of his departure, colleagues expressed their admiration for Andrew’s hard work and sacrifices, wishing him a well-earned rest and a joyful retirement. The celebration of his retirement was as much a testament to his extraordinary service as it was a wish for his well-deserved peace and enjoyment in the next stage of his life.