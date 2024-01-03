Zwipe AS Raises NOK 35M from Rights Issue; Issues Warrants Tradable on Major Exchanges

Oslo-based tech company Zwipe AS has successfully completed a rights issue of units, thereby raising gross proceeds of around NOK 35 million. This rights issue resulted in the issuance of 64,823,988 warrants, a financial instrument that confers the right to buy or sell a security at a certain price before expiration. These warrants have now become tradable on two major exchanges: Euronext Growth Oslo and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

Warrants: A Brief Overview

For the uninitiated, these warrants can be sold or used to subscribe for shares in Zwipe AS. The subscription period runs until 9 December 2024 for those trading on Euronext Growth Oslo and around 10 December 2024 for traders on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new share in the company at a price determined by a percentage of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the company’s shares. This price, however, comes with specific minimum and maximum limits.

After the stated deadlines, the warrants will lapse without any compensation to the holder. This makes them a time-sensitive investment opportunity.

The Security of the Rights Issue

For this rights issue, Zwipe AS secured full coverage through subscription and guarantee commitments. The existing shareholders of the company showed their confidence by making subscription commitments amounting to approximately NOK 8.8 million. Additionally, the company received bottom guarantee commitments of around NOK 15.8 million.

Bolstering this financial safety net was a top guarantee of nearly NOK 10.5 million. This was fulfilled by the top guarantor subscribing for a convertible loan in the company to the tune of NOK 10,514,472.

Future Financial Expectations

With the successful completion of this rights issue, Zwipe AS looks to the future. If all warrants are exercised, the company expects to raise an additional minimum of NOK 3,241,199.40 and a maximum of NOK 38,894,392.80. The full details of this rights issue are available in a prospectus on the company’s website and the website of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The closing of this rights issue marks a significant milestone for Zwipe AS and its investors. It represents a confident stride towards more robust financial growth and technological advancements in the future.