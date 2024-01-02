en English
Business

Zomato Shares Surge Following Platform Fee Hike: A Strategy to Bolster Profitability

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Zomato Shares Surge Following Platform Fee Hike: A Strategy to Bolster Profitability

Food delivery giant, Zomato, saw a significant rise in its shares on January 2, 2024, following an increase in its mandatory platform fee from Rs 3 to Rs 4 in major markets. This strategic hike, a 33% increment, is intended to offset the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on delivery charges.

A Bullish Position

International brokerage firm, CLSA, remains bullish on Zomato, issuing a ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of Rs 168 per share. Consequently, the stock traded 2.6% higher at Rs 127.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a considerable gain compared to the previous close at Rs 124.25.

Strategy to Enhance Profitability

The decision to raise the platform fee forms part of Zomato’s larger strategy to bolster profitability. This blueprint involves increasing ad revenue, delivery charges, and restaurant commissions. According to Karan Taurani, an analyst at Elara Capital, Zomato processes approximately 85-90 crore orders annually. A Re 1 increase in the convenience fee could potentially enhance EBITDA by Rs 85-90 crore, signifying a positive effect of about 5%. However, this fee increase is only applicable in 33% of the cities, resulting in an actual EBITDA impact of approximately 2%.

Forecasting Margin Expansion

Taurani projects a robust margin expansion for Zomato, anticipating an EBITDA CAGR of 40% from FY24-26, excluding ESOPs. The take rates are also expected to rise from 19% to 20.2% over the coming year. Nevertheless, the fee increase poses the risk of diminishing order volume growth, a factor that Zomato must carefully monitor. This new platform fee comes at a time when Zomato witnessed a significant increase in order volume, particularly on New Year’s Eve. The fee is applicable to all customers, including those enrolled in Zomato Gold, the company’s loyalty program.

Zomato’s CFO, Akshant Goyal, accentuated the need to balance affordable services while ensuring sustainable economics for the company. Over the past six months, Zomato’s stock has soared over 64%, outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which rose about 12% during the same period. The stock has also yielded a 106% increase over the past year, doubling investors’ money.

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

