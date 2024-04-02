Zomato Faces Rs 184 Crore Service Tax Demand and Penalty, Plans Appeal

Zomato, the global online food delivery platform, has been hit with a hefty service tax demand and penalty order totaling over Rs 184 crore for the period between October 2014 and June 2017. This significant financial challenge stems from alleged non-payment of service tax on sales made by the company's foreign subsidiaries and branches to customers outside India. Zomato announced its intention to appeal the order, underpinning its belief in the strength of its case on merits.

Advertisment

Background of the Demand

The demand and penalty order, as detailed in a late-night regulatory filing by Zomato, was issued by the Commissioner, Adjudication, Central Tax, Delhi. It specifically accuses the company of failing to pay service tax amounting to Rs 92,09,90,306, along with an equal amount as penalty. This determination was made based on transactions conducted by Zomato's foreign entities with customers located outside India. In response to a show cause notice, Zomato had provided clarifications and supporting documents, which it claims were overlooked by the tax authorities.

Zomato's Defense Strategy

Advertisment

Zomato's response to this tax demand is to file an appeal against the order before an appropriate authority. The company is confident in its position, citing previous judicial precedents and the documentation it had submitted earlier. This approach indicates Zomato's readiness to engage in a legal battle to defend its case, emphasizing its belief in the legitimacy of its tax practices and the strength of its defense.

Implications for Zomato and the Industry

This tax demand comes at a time when Zomato is already navigating the challenges of a competitive global marketplace. The outcome of this appeal could have significant implications not only for Zomato but also for similar firms operating across borders. It underscores the complexities of international taxation and the need for clear compliance strategies for companies with global operations. Furthermore, it highlights the increasing scrutiny digital platforms face from tax authorities worldwide.

As Zomato prepares its appeal, stakeholders and observers alike are keenly watching the developments. The resolution of this case could set preced