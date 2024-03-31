Zisco's Despair Continues: Kuvimba Mining House Accused of Asset Stripping Despite Promises

The much-anticipated revival of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Zisco) by Kuvimba Mining House, a firm linked to businessman Kudakwashe Tagwiirei, has turned into disillusionment for many, amid serious allegations of asset stripping. This development comes despite initial promises of a quick turnaround and significant investment into the once-thriving steelmaker, leaving workers unpaid for months and raising questions about the government's role in the controversial takeover.

Broken Promises and Unpaid Wages

Two years have passed since Kuvimba Mining House took over the management of Zisco, aiming to inject new life into what was once Africa's largest steelworks. However, the reality on the ground starkly contrasts the initial optimism. Zisco workers have faced 10 months without pay, despite Kuvimba's commitment to revitalize the company through a US$300 million investment. This investment has not materialized, and instead, there are reports of the company selling off Zisco's assets without reinvesting the proceeds back into the business.

Government Involvement and Controversy

The selection of Kuvimba Mining House for the Zisco takeover was controversial from the start, with the decision being pushed through by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube despite interest from several international companies. The government's choice was supposedly based on an intense technical and financial assessment by the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida), but the lack of transparency and subsequent allegations of asset stripping have cast a shadow over the entire process. Furthermore, the government's acquisition of Kuvimba's assets through the Mutapa Investment Fund, allegedly to shield them from international sanctions, adds another layer of controversy and speculation about the true motivations behind these decisions.

Implications for Zimbabwe's Steel Industry

The fallout from the failed Zisco revival extends beyond the immediate impact on workers and touches on broader concerns about Zimbabwe's ability to attract and manage foreign investment in key industries. The controversy surrounding Kuvimba Mining House's management of Zisco raises serious questions about governance, transparency, and the future of the country's steel industry. With allegations of asset stripping and a lack of meaningful investment, the prospects for Zisco's revival seem more distant than ever, highlighting the challenges facing Zimbabwe's economic recovery and development.