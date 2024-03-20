Zimbabwe's ZESA Holdings Battles US$2 Billion Debt Amid Economic Strain

Zimbabwe's power utility, ZESA Holdings, is grappling with significant financial challenges, struggling to meet both foreign and local obligations due to the country's tight economic conditions. The utility is barely managing to service a staggering US$2 billion foreign debt, compounded by operational hurdles and a prolonged period of subsidized tariffs. This revelation came during a session with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy, where ZESA's acting chief executive, Eliab Chikwenhere, highlighted the severe financial distress facing the utility.

Debt and Operational Challenges

ZESA Holdings' financial predicament is marked by its inability to generate sufficient revenue to cover its vast array of obligations. With an importation cost of almost 200 megawatts (MW) at US$18.5 million, alongside the need to service units 7 and 8 requiring US$36 million per month, the utility's financial strain is evident. The comparison of its monthly revenue of US$55 million against its obligations underscores the enormity of the task at hand. Chikwenhere pointed out the gravity of their foreign debts, which are close to US$2 billion, and the utility's struggle to meet these obligations within the confines of its current revenue.

Impact of an Unstable Local Currency

The unstable Zimbabwean currency exacerbates ZESA's financial woes, causing significant exchange rate losses. Chikwenhere elaborated on the utility's challenges with US dollar-denominated loans and local supplier contracts, which necessitate payments in foreign currency. This situation has led to substantial financial losses for ZESA, particularly in terms of exchange rate adjustments. The financial statements of the past three years vividly reflect these exchange losses, further straining the utility's financial health.

Maintaining Aged Infrastructure

The aging infrastructure at Hwange Power Station presents another layer of financial burden for ZESA Holdings. The utility's efforts to maintain units one to six, which are outdated, require significant resources. Despite the critical importance of these maintenance activities, funding has been a persistent issue over the last decade. This situation has contributed to the country's electricity shortages, with generation capacity falling short of the daily demand of up to 2,000MW, leading to prolonged hours without electricity for many Zimbabweans.

The challenges facing ZESA Holdings underscore the broader economic difficulties within Zimbabwe. As the utility strives to navigate through its financial and operational hurdles, the impact on the country's electricity supply and overall economic stability remains a pressing concern. This situation calls for strategic interventions to address both the immediate financial needs of the utility and the underlying issues contributing to its ongoing struggles.