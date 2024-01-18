en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Zimbabwe’s Central Bank Updates Prices for Gold-Backed Digital Tokens Amidst Currency Depreciation

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Central Bank Updates Prices for Gold-Backed Digital Tokens Amidst Currency Depreciation

In a move to maintain the value of citizen’s savings amidst a depreciating local currency, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has updated the prices for its gold-backed digital tokens and gold coins. These digital tokens, which are digital representations of value backed by gold reserves, form part of the RBZ’s strategy to provide reliable investment avenues for its citizens and businesses.

Gold-Backed Digital Tokens Secure Value

The gold-backed digital tokens (GBDT) have mopped up ZW$29.1 billion from the market as per the latest trading update. The RBZ issued the GBDT under Issue 1/2024, during which ZWL29.1 billion was garnered through sales, leading to the purchase of 46.9 kgs of gold. The RBZ received 27 applications valued at ZW$ 29,100,343,075.02 to purchase these tokens, and the full amount was allotted.

Physical Gold Ensures the Value of Digital Tokens

Central Bank Governor John Mangudya stated that these gold-backed digital tokens are fully secured by physical gold held by the central bank, thus assuring their value. The introduction of these tokens aims to allow citizens and corporations to store the value of their money in the face of the local currency losing its purchasing power.

Diversification of Economic Instruments

Mangudya highlighted the role of these tokens in diversifying the economic instruments available to the public, facilitating investment, and broadening their usability. Amidst suggestions by American economist Steve Hanke to abandon the local currency in favor of full dollarization, the Zimbabwean government has resolved to maintain its currency. The government believes that a country’s development is tied to having its own sovereign money.

0
Economy Finance Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
4 mins ago
Ayodhya's $10 Billion Transformation: A New Dawn for India's Tourism
Ayodhya, an Indian city resonating with profound religious significance, is on the cusp of a historic transformation. A staggering $10 billion investment has been earmarked for a comprehensive revamp of the city’s infrastructure and facilities, with the epicenter of this massive overhaul being the construction of the new Ram Mandir (Ram Temple). A New Dawn
Ayodhya's $10 Billion Transformation: A New Dawn for India's Tourism
S4 Capital Braces for Tough Economic Conditions Amid Reduced Client Spending
38 mins ago
S4 Capital Braces for Tough Economic Conditions Amid Reduced Client Spending
French Prime Minister to Meet Farming Union Leaders Amid Rising Protests
38 mins ago
French Prime Minister to Meet Farming Union Leaders Amid Rising Protests
Ivory Coast Leads Revival of African Debt Market with Dollar Bond Issuance
4 mins ago
Ivory Coast Leads Revival of African Debt Market with Dollar Bond Issuance
Inauguration of New Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Boost Tourism and Economic Activity
5 mins ago
Inauguration of New Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Boost Tourism and Economic Activity
How Low Productivity Growth is Impacting UK Cities: A Report
37 mins ago
How Low Productivity Growth is Impacting UK Cities: A Report
Latest Headlines
World News
PDP Lawmakers in Plateau State Prepare for Legislative Resumption after Supreme Court Ruling
54 seconds
PDP Lawmakers in Plateau State Prepare for Legislative Resumption after Supreme Court Ruling
Record-Breaking Sale of Arthur Wharton Football Card at UK Auction
1 min
Record-Breaking Sale of Arthur Wharton Football Card at UK Auction
Historic Triumph: Tajikistan's Debutant Football Team Advances in Asian Cup
1 min
Historic Triumph: Tajikistan's Debutant Football Team Advances in Asian Cup
Bill Weld Reflects on Past Presidential Run and Current Political Landscape
2 mins
Bill Weld Reflects on Past Presidential Run and Current Political Landscape
Tight Race for Finland's Presidency: An Unpredictable Electoral Outcome Looms
3 mins
Tight Race for Finland's Presidency: An Unpredictable Electoral Outcome Looms
Wall Street's Trump Dilemma: To Speak or Not To Speak
3 mins
Wall Street's Trump Dilemma: To Speak or Not To Speak
Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized for Surgery: Fans and Film Fraternity Extend Support
4 mins
Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized for Surgery: Fans and Film Fraternity Extend Support
Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
5 mins
Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
5 mins
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
39 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
1 hour
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
1 hour
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
1 hour
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
2 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
3 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app