Zimbabwe’s Central Bank Updates Prices for Gold-Backed Digital Tokens Amidst Currency Depreciation

In a move to maintain the value of citizen’s savings amidst a depreciating local currency, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has updated the prices for its gold-backed digital tokens and gold coins. These digital tokens, which are digital representations of value backed by gold reserves, form part of the RBZ’s strategy to provide reliable investment avenues for its citizens and businesses.

Gold-Backed Digital Tokens Secure Value

The gold-backed digital tokens (GBDT) have mopped up ZW$29.1 billion from the market as per the latest trading update. The RBZ issued the GBDT under Issue 1/2024, during which ZWL29.1 billion was garnered through sales, leading to the purchase of 46.9 kgs of gold. The RBZ received 27 applications valued at ZW$ 29,100,343,075.02 to purchase these tokens, and the full amount was allotted.

Physical Gold Ensures the Value of Digital Tokens

Central Bank Governor John Mangudya stated that these gold-backed digital tokens are fully secured by physical gold held by the central bank, thus assuring their value. The introduction of these tokens aims to allow citizens and corporations to store the value of their money in the face of the local currency losing its purchasing power.

Diversification of Economic Instruments

Mangudya highlighted the role of these tokens in diversifying the economic instruments available to the public, facilitating investment, and broadening their usability. Amidst suggestions by American economist Steve Hanke to abandon the local currency in favor of full dollarization, the Zimbabwean government has resolved to maintain its currency. The government believes that a country’s development is tied to having its own sovereign money.