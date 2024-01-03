en English
Business

Zimbabwe’s CDC Achieves Milestone in Dematerialised Securities

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Zimbabwe’s Chengetedzai Securities Company (CDC) central securities depository (CSD) has reached a significant milestone in the financial landscape of the country. The dematerialised securities registered on the CDC now constitute an impressive 54.86% of the total market capitalisation for dematerialised shares on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE). Dematerialisation, the process of converting physical share certificates into electronic records, has been embraced by investors and institutions alike.

Dematerialised Securities Value

As of November 30, 2023, the total value of dematerialised securities on the CDC was an astounding ZWL$8.766 trillion. This figure represents a substantial portion of Zimbabwe’s financial market, signifying the increasing acceptance of digital securities. The leading holders of these securities are corporate entities and pension funds, holding 31.70% and 26.35% respectively.

ZSE Equities Market Gain

In parallel to the rise in dematerialised securities, the ZSE equities market capitalisation experienced a gain of 21.30%, ending November at ZWL$15.255 trillion. This growth in capitalisation demonstrates the buoyancy and robustness of Zimbabwe’s equities market. Transaction settlements through the CDC for the month amounted to ZWL$53.385 billion, further cementing the importance of the CDC in the financial ecosystem.

New Accounts and Local Investors

The CDC has also reported the opening of 174 new accounts in November. This brings the total for 2023 to 2,422 and the cumulative total since inception to 46,407. The majority of these accounts, accounting for 95.13%, belong to local investors. Individuals hold over half of the total accounts, revealing the growing interest and participation of locals in the stock market.

Dematerialisation Penetration Ratio

The average dematerialisation penetration ratio across all counters stood at 59.60% as of the end of November 2023. The top 25 counters’ dematerialisation statistics are illustrated in a graph, further visualising the substantial shift towards digital securities. So far in 2023, the CDC has processed a cumulative total of 49,924 trades, marking a significant year of growth and digital transformation in the securities sector.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

