Zimbabwe Draws the Line on Blocked Funds Saga with Final Compensation

As the last echoes of the past reverberate through Zimbabwe's financial landscape, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube has drawn the final curtain on the saga of the blocked funds. In an unequivocal announcement, the government made it clear that the window for applications for the release of blocked funds has now irrevocably closed.

The Saga of the Blocked Funds

These blocked funds, a term referring to money earned within Zimbabwe by foreign entities that becomes ensnared in a web of local regulations and currency constraints, have been a point of contention and confusion. The tumultuous period between January 2016 and February 2019 saw a surge in foreign exchange obligations that went unfulfilled due to a crippling shortage of foreign currency. These funds, due to foreign counterparts for a myriad of necessities such as loans, advances, goods, services, dividends, or returns on investments, became an albatross around the neck of the economy.

Resolution Under Finance Act No 7 of 2021

However, with the advent of the Finance Act No 7 of 2021, a beacon of hope emerged. The Act outlined that the Zimbabwean government would shoulder these debts, with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) registering approved claimants through their respective commercial banks. In a move to clear the fog of financial uncertainty, the government assumed responsibility for the blocked funds and embarked on a rigorous process of registration and validation.

Final Compensation and Closure

The resolution of this financial quagmire saw the government compensating claimants with Treasury bonds and cash payment arrangements. The government published a list of 580 entities affected by the inability to repatriate funds in 2022, with liabilities totalling a staggering US$2.5 billion. Yet, despite the resolution and the clarity brought forth by the Finance Act, a recent surge of applications hoping to tap into these blocked funds led to Professor Ncube's unequivocal announcement.

The government's commitment to the resolution of these blocked funds and the closure of this chapter echoes through Professor Ncube's words. The government's unwillingness to entertain new applications underscores their determination to move forward, leaving the echoes of the past firmly behind.