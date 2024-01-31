ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Showcases Growth: Q3 FY24 Results Unveiled

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, a leading name in the automotive industry, has unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company's top line showed a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 2.56%, and its profit soared by a commendable 18.04%. However, when juxtaposed with the previous quarter's performance, the revenue dipped by 9.4% and profit decreased by 4.58%.

Breakdown of the Financials

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a marginal quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) decrease by 0.3%, but a substantial YoY rise of 22.92%. The operating income mirrored this trend, with a q-o-q decrease of 9.34% but a YoY increase of 16.66%. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 was pegged at ₹53.16, reflecting a remarkable 18.03% YoY increase.

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

The company's stock performance painted a mixed picture. Over the last week, there was a negative return of 6.19%, but the overall return over the past six months was a positive 18.38%. The year-to-date (YTD) return stood at 1.91%. The current market capitalization for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹30,940.59 Cr, reaching a 52-week high of ₹17,700 and a low of ₹8,989.95.

Analyst Ratings

Four analysts have offered their take on the company's stock. Half of them have recommended a 'Hold' rating, while the remaining half advocate for a 'Strong Buy'. This suggests a positive outlook towards the company's growth and performance.

To sum up, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India's Q3 FY24 financial results demonstrate a mostly positive trajectory, albeit with a few dips compared to the previous quarter. Regardless, the company continues to make strides in the automotive industry, a testament to its resilience and robust business model.