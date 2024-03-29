Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Advocates for Passive Funds Over Active, Cites S&P Data

Nithin Kamath, CEO of leading low-cost brokerage firm Zerodha, recently shared his insights on the ongoing debate between investing in active versus passive funds. On March 29, Kamath took to X platform (formerly Twitter) to express his views, underlining the increasing difficulty for active funds to surpass their benchmarks and advocating for the inclusion of low-cost index funds in investors' core portfolios. This stance is backed by S&P SPIVA data and coincides with Zerodha Fund House's significant growth in assets under management (AUM), which doubled from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in a mere 40 days.

Active vs. Passive Funds: The Data Speaks

Kamath's argument rests on the performance comparison of active and passive funds against market benchmarks. Referencing S&P SPIVA statistics, he highlighted that a substantial portion of active funds fails to outperform their benchmarks across various time spans. Specifically, over a one-year period, 51.6% of active funds did not beat the S&P BSE 100, and the failure rate increased with longer time frames. Similarly, against the S&P BSE 400 Mid/SmallCap Index, the majority of active funds underperformed. These figures suggest a growing challenge for active fund managers to deliver superior returns compared to low-cost passive index funds.

Zerodha's Strategic Move into Passive Funds

The backdrop to Kamath's advocacy for passive funds is Zerodha's recent foray into the mutual fund industry. In October 2023, after receiving approval from the capital markets regulator Sebi, Zerodha Fund House, a joint venture between Zerodha and smallcase, launched two passive funds: Zerodha Tax Saver (ELSS) Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/mutual-funds/can