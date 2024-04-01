Zamfara Governor Lawal Refutes DMO's N14.26bn Loan Claim, Cites Past Administration

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, recently addressed claims made by the Debt Management Office (DMO) regarding an alleged N14.26 billion loan attributed to his administration. Governor Lawal firmly stated that his government has not solicited or received any loans since taking office on May 29, 2023, challenging the accuracy of the DMO's report and attributing the mentioned amount to the financial activities of his predecessors.

Advertisment

Clarification and Correction

In a detailed statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Lawal emphasized that the figures reported by the DMO mistakenly associate the current administration with the financial decisions of the past government. The statement clarified that the Zamfara State government, under the leadership of the previous governor, had initiated a N20 billion bond for a cargo airport project, of which only N4 billion was disbursed and remained unused. The current administration discovered that it inherited a bond with a balance of N16 billion, which, due to inflation, was reduced to the N14.26 billion in question. This amount, Lawal affirmed, is earmarked for the intended airport project and has not been expended.

Financial Transparency and Accountability

Advertisment

Lawal's administration has taken a strong stance on financial transparency and accountability, seeking to rectify any misconceptions about the state's financial obligations and activities. The governor's proactive approach to clarifying the nature of the state's debt underscores a commitment to responsible fiscal management and the importance of accurate reporting by financial institutions and oversight bodies. The clarification aims to reassure the citizens of Zamfara and the broader public about the integrity and financial prudence of the current state government.

Implications for Zamfara's Future

The controversy surrounding the reported loan highlights the challenges of transitioning between administrations, particularly in terms of financial management and project continuity. Governor Lawal's clarification presents an opportunity for a renewed focus on the cargo airport project, which remains a significant infrastructure goal for Zamfara State. By addressing this issue head-on, the Lawal administration not only corrects a public misconception but also reaffirms its dedication to the development and well-being of Zamfara and its residents.

The incident serves as a reminder of the complexities of government finance and the importance of clear communication and transparency between government entities, the media, and the public. As Zamfara State moves forward, the lessons learned from this episode may well inform future practices in governance and public finance management, with a hopeful outlook towards achieving the state's developmental objectives without the burden of unfounded financial controversies.