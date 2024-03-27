Zambia Nears Resolution on $3.5 Billion Commercial Debt, Mainly Owed to Chinese Lenders

Zambia is on the verge of resolving its long-standing debt crisis, primarily centered around $3.5 billion in commercial debt owed to Chinese lenders.

After reaching a deal with holders of its eurobonds, Zambia's focus has shifted towards restructuring its debt with Chinese creditors, including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and China Development Bank.

Eurobond Deal Sets Precedent for Negotiations

The recent agreement on Zambia's eurobonds is expected to expedite negotiations with remaining creditors, showcasing the terms required to secure consensus among multiple lenders with diverse priorities. Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane believes that the pact with eurobond holders will serve as a template for forthcoming discussions, streamlining the debt restructuring process.

China's Role in Debt Relief Efforts

As co-chair of Zambia's official creditor committee, China has played a pivotal role in facilitating progress towards resolving the country's debt challenges. Chinese authorities have emphasized cooperation with relevant stakeholders to advance the debt treatment process, underscoring Beijing's commitment to supporting Zambia's economic recovery efforts.

Challenges Amid Economic Hardships

Zambia's debt restructuring efforts come amidst economic challenges exacerbated by severe drought conditions, impacting hydropower generation and agricultural productivity. The urgency to conclude restructuring is heightened by the need to mitigate the effects of the drought and address food security concerns.

Meanwhile, other major creditors, including Investec, Israel Discount Bank, and Standard Chartered Plc, are pivotal in Zambia's ongoing negotiations, underscoring the complexity of the debt relief process.