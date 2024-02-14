Zacatecas Silver Corp Raises $2.5 Million in Private Placement Financing

Zacatecas Silver Corp: A Bullion Breakthrough

Advertisment

In an impressive display of investor confidence, Zacatecas Silver Corp. has successfully closed a private placement financing, raising a total of $2.5 million. The Vancouver-based company issued 25 million units at a price of $0.10 each, generating strong interest that led to an increase from the initial plan of 18 million units.

A Golden Opportunity: The Financing

As of February 14, 2024, Zacatecas Silver Corp. announced the closure of its private placement financing, which saw the issuance of 25 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit comprises one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. This successful financing round has provided the company with a much-needed $2.5 million in funding.

Advertisment

The securities under this offering will be subject to restrictions on resale, expiring on June 14, 2024. With a current market capitalization of $12.21 million and a strong sell recommendation from analysts, Zacatecas Silver Corp. is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker ZAC.

Fueling the Future: Allocating the Funds

Zacatecas Silver Corp. has outlined clear plans for the net proceeds generated from the private placement financing. The company intends to allocate the funds towards ongoing costs associated with its properties and for general working capital purposes.

Advertisment

Chief Operating Officer, Chris Wilson, who reviewed and approved the contents of the news release, stated, "We are delighted with the success of this financing round, which will enable us to continue our exploration and development efforts on our highly prospective projects."

Prospects and Potential: The Projects

Zacatecas Silver Corp. holds two key projects in Mexico, both demonstrating significant potential for silver and gold mineralization.

Advertisment

Esperanza Gold Project: Located in Morelos State, Mexico, this project has shown promising results in recent exploration efforts.

Zacatecas Silver Project: Situated in Zacatecas State, Mexico, this project has already demonstrated high potential for silver and gold deposits.

With the newly acquired funds, Zacatecas Silver Corp. will continue its mission to explore and develop these projects, potentially unlocking vast mineral reserves and contributing to the global precious metals market.

As Zacatecas Silver Corp. moves forward with its ambitious plans, the successful completion of this private placement financing marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. The future looks bright for this Canadian mining firm, as it continues to forge ahead in the quest for precious metals.