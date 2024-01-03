Yum China Holdings Inc’s Stock Sees Marginal Increase: A Closer Look at the Financials

On January 2, 2024, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC), a key player in the Consumer Cyclical sector, observed a marginal surge in its stock price. The stock commenced at $41.85 and concluded the day at $42.43, marking a notable shift within its 52-week range of $38.99 to $64.70.

A Closer Look at the Financials

Over the last half-decade, Yum China Holdings reported a growth rate of 3.70% in yearbook sales and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of 83.41%. Backed by an expansive workforce of 400,000, the company has demonstrated its financial robustness with a gross margin of 13.90%, an operating margin of 8.71%, and a pretax margin of 7.18%. The company has a significant institutional ownership of 82.75% and insider ownership of 3.14%, with recent insider transactions involving both sales and purchases worth over $647,000.

Analysts’ Perspective and Future Projections

The third-quarter EPS reported by the company was $0.59, falling $0.08 short of the consensus estimate of $0.67. However, analysts are optimistic about the company’s future, predicting an EPS of 0.72 for the current fiscal year. They also project a long-term EPS growth rate of 33.79% over the next five years. The company’s financial stability is further reflected in a quick ratio of 1.42, a price to sales ratio of 1.66, and a price to free cash flow of 24.48.

Stock Performance Metrics

Yum China Holdings Inc’s stock performance metrics reveal a raw stochastic average of 17.95% over the past 100 days, with a decrease from 94.26% over the past two weeks. The stock’s volatility has reduced over 14 days as compared to the past 100 days. The company’s market capitalization stands at 17.56 billion, with quarter sales amounting to 9,569 million and an income of 442,000 K.

The company’s intrinsic value estimated using the two-stage DCF model reveals a Total Equity Value of US $30 billion, reflecting a 42% discount to the current share price of US $42.4. Despite the limitations of the DCF model, it is noteworthy that the company has been one of the most sold stocks in December 2023, contributing to the net outflow of $3.8 billion from active long-only managers. However, long-short equity funds have seen value in Chinese stocks and have been actively buying the dips.

With the CSI300 Index slumping 11% and Hang Seng Index tumbling 14%, China and Hong Kong equities ended 2023 as the worst performers among the world’s major indexes. Despite this, Yum China Holdings has made a Next Day Disclosure Return for Share Buyback, indicating a certain level of confidence in the company’s future.