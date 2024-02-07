Yum Brands Reports Milestone Year in 2023 Earnings Call, Surpassing $60 Billion in System Sales

On February 7, 2024, Yum Brands, Inc. presented an impressive picture of its 2023 performances in its fourth-quarter earnings call. The company, led by CEO David Gibbs, CFO Chris Turner, and SVP and Corporate Controller Dave Russell, reported a milestone year, crossing the $60 billion mark in system sales and surpassing their long-term growth targets. Despite significant challenges, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Yum Brands opened nearly 10,000 restaurants in the past three years and is on track to reach a total of 60,000 restaurants in 2024.

Remarkable Growth Amid Challenges

In an environment fraught with challenges, Yum Brands demonstrated resilience and growth. Achievements include a 6% unit growth, 10% system sales growth, and a 12% increase in core operating profit. Digital sales were a particular highlight, growing by 22% year over year, exceeding $30 billion, and accounting for over 45% of total sales.

Differentiating Performances Across Brands

Among its brand portfolio, KFC International opened approximately 2,700 new restaurants. Taco Bell US maintained strong performance with a 24% industry-leading margin. KFC Division, with strong performance in regions like China, Latin America, Africa, and Thailand, saw a 12% system sales growth. Taco Bell US outperformed the QSR industry with a 3% same store sales growth. Pizza Hut experienced a mixed bag with a 1% system sales growth and a 2% decline in same store sales, primarily due to the Middle East conflict. The Habit Burger Grill, on the other hand, saw a 6% system sales growth led by 8% unit growth.

Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Yum Brands also highlighted its continued focus on 'good growth' strategy, emphasizing the well-being of franchisees and employees, particularly in regions affected by conflict. The company's leadership expressed confidence in their plans for further global growth and technology scaling in 2024, navigating the complexities of the global restaurant industry with strategic unit growth, digital innovation, and operational efficiency.