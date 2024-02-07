Yum Brands Inc Soars Past $60 Billion System Sales in Q4 2023 Earnings Call

In a fourth quarter earnings call, Yum Brands Inc, the umbrella company for popular fast-food chains like KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill, made a strong case for their 2023 performance. Hosted by Matt Morris, head of investor relations, with Yum Brands' CEO David Gibbs and CFO Chris Turner at the helm, the call was a testament to the company's growth amidst global challenges.

Surpassing Expectations

One of the key takeaways from the call was Yum Brands' impressive stride past the $60 billion system sales threshold, a feat that exceeded their long-term growth algorithm expectations. This remarkable accomplishment was backed by a 6% unit growth, 10% system sales growth, and a 12% core operating profit growth.

Expansion and Future Projections

Yum Brands showcased its aggressive expansion strategy, noting the opening of nearly 10,000 new restaurants over the past three years. The company aims to reach 60,000 restaurants by 2024, with a significant contribution from franchise partners. This growth is further bolstered by a 22% year-over-year increase in digital sales, which now make up over 45% of Yum Brands' total sales.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Sales

The earnings call wasn't without its share of challenges. The company acknowledged the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on its sales, but expressed optimism, expecting the impact to decrease over 2024.

Performance Highlights of Individual Brands

Individual brands under the Yum Brands umbrella also saw robust growth. KFC International and Taco Bell U.S., which constitute 70% of Yum's system sales, reported strong growth. KFC opened 2,700 new restaurants, and Taco Bell crossed the $15 billion sales milestone. Meanwhile, Yum China Holdings Inc reported record-breaking revenue of $11 billion, operating profits of $1.1 billion and a 21% year-over-year growth in system sales.