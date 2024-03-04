Youngstown State University Honors Dr. Zhang with Prestigious Lariccia Endowed Professorship

At an esteemed ceremony in Williamson Hall on Saturday, Youngstown State University (YSU) celebrated the appointment of Dr. Yiyang Zhang as the Lariccia Family Endowed Professor in the Williamson College of Business Administration's Lariccia School of Accounting and Finance. This recognition underscores the university's commitment to academic excellence and honors Dr. Zhang's significant contributions to the field of accounting.

Recognition of Excellence

Endowed professorships at the Williamson College of Business Administration, such as the one awarded to Dr. Zhang, are not only a testament to the recipient's past achievements but also a vote of confidence in their potential to make future contributions. Kelly Wilkinson, the dean of WCBA, highlighted the importance of the Lariccia family's contribution in enabling the college to acknowledge faculty members who demonstrate exceptional proficiency in their professional endeavors. The criteria for such an honor include a distinguished record in teaching, research, and service, all areas where Dr. Zhang has shown remarkable excellence.

A Legacy of Support

The Lariccia family, comprising Tony, Mary, Natalie, and Dana, are noted for their longstanding support of YSU and the broader Youngstown community. Their generosity is driven by a belief in the university's crucial role in the area's ongoing revival. With a career spanning over four decades in the brokerage industry, Anthony J. Lariccia, a YSU alumnus, and his family's endowment is seen as an investment in the future of business education and academic leadership at the university. Dr. Zhang's receipt of this prestigious professorship is a culmination of his hard work and the Lariccia family's dedication to fostering educational excellence.

Dr. Zhang's Commitment to Excellence

Since joining the WCBA's accounting department in 2018, Dr. Zhang has specialized in accounting information systems, financial accounting, finance, and auditing. His academic journey, which includes a B.B.A. from Washburn University, a MAcc from the University of Kansas, and a Ph.D. in accounting from the University of South Florida, has been marked by significant contributions to top-tier accounting publications. Currently ranked No. 5 nationwide in Accounting Information System Research, Dr. Zhang's dedication to his field is evident not only through his research but also through his involvement in the academic community as an editorial board member of the American Accounting Association Journal of Information Systems.

Dr. Zhang's acceptance of the Lariccia Family Endowed Professorship is more than just an accolade; it's a reflection of his commitment to pushing the boundaries of accounting research and education. His gratitude towards the Lariccia family's generosity underscores a shared vision of enhancing the academic landscape at YSU and making lasting contributions to the community. As YSU and the Williamson College of Business Administration move forward, Dr. Zhang's role as an endowed professor promises to inspire both his colleagues and students, setting a benchmark for academic excellence and professional integrity.