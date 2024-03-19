Young Australians Risk Losing Out on Super Returns by Default Option

Millions of younger Australians are poised to lose out on potentially hundreds of thousands in superannuation returns by sticking to low-risk MySuper accounts, a recent analysis by Innova Asset Management has uncovered. According to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) data, over 5.2 million under-40s could significantly boost their retirement savings by opting for higher-growth investment strategies over the default MySuper options.

Understanding the MySuper Dilemma

Introduced in 2012, MySuper products were designed as a one-size-fits-all solution for investors not keen on managing their superannuation investments actively. These accounts typically feature a balanced mix of 70:30 growth-defensive assets. However, Innova’s analysis, which spans from 1995 to 2023, reveals that an all-equities portfolio vastly outperforms the average MySuper fund, with a staggering 13.6 percentage point difference over the past decade alone.

The Youth Advantage

Younger Australians, with decades until retirement, are in an ideal position to embrace higher-risk, higher-reward investment strategies. The extended investment horizon allows them to weather short-term market volatility for long-term gains. Innova’s findings suggest that sticking with MySuper accounts could result in a significant opportunity cost, potentially leaving young workers up to $375,000 worse off by retirement, as highlighted by the 2018 Productivity Commission research.

Shifting Towards Higher Growth

Despite the clear advantages of higher-growth options, many young Australians remain invested in MySuper products due to lack of engagement or awareness. The financial implications of this inertia are profound, not just for individual futures but for the broader economy, as more engaged investment behaviors could lead to greater wealth accumulation and financial security in retirement. Tools like the ATO’s YourSuper comparison can aid in evaluating fund performance, encouraging a shift towards more lucrative investment strategies.