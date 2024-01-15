YouGov Survey Reveals Financial Resilience Concerns Among UK Adults

A recent YouGov survey, commissioned by HSBC UK, has raised concerns about the financial resilience of UK adults. The findings suggest a significant proportion of the population may be living on the edge, with 34% of respondents confessing a lack of confidence in their ability to handle unexpected expenses. On the flip side, the study found 59% of participants expressing confidence in their financial resilience, indicating a divide in the perception of financial well-being among UK adults.

Facing Financial Goals

In terms of setting and achieving financial goals, the respondents displayed a mixed bag of optimism and uncertainty. A promising 41% of participants voiced confidence about achieving their financial goals this year. However, a slightly smaller percentage – 36% – admitted to a lack of confidence in this regard, underscoring the need for enhanced financial literacy and planning.

Perception of Financial Health

Interestingly, the YouGov survey also shed light on the changing perceptions of financial health since May 2023. Nearly half of the respondents (49%) reported that their finances had either improved or remained stable. An almost equal proportion (47%) felt their finances had taken a downturn, emphasizing the mixed feelings regarding financial stability across the UK.

Efforts Towards Financial Literacy

Recognizing these mixed sentiments, HSBC UK’s financial wellbeing team has been actively working to educate and empower individuals about their finances. As part of this initiative, the team conducted webinars for over 50,000 attendees in 2023. Steve Reay, a financial wellbeing expert at HSBC UK, acknowledged the diverse feelings regarding financial stability and reassured of continued efforts to improve financial literacy across the country.