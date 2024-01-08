York Cocoa House Ltd Finds Resilience in New Ownership Amid Financial Struggles

The historic York-based chocolate business, York Cocoa House Ltd, established in 2011 by Sophie Jewett, has found a lifeline in a new company following a succession of financial struggles. The cherished company, celebrated for its chocolate production, cafe, and immersive workshops, grappled with immense challenges brought on by the pandemic, escalating ingredient costs, and a notable surge in energy bills. A significant setback occurred when a vital piece of chocolate-making equipment malfunctioned, further impacting the beleaguered operations.

Attempts to Sustain the Business

York Cocoa House Ltd made strenuous efforts to keep afloat, including entering a Corporate Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) in 2020. This legal agreement with creditors was intended to allow a financially troubled company to pay off its debts over a fixed period. However, the company failed to meet certain requisites, culminating in unsecured creditor claims amassing to a substantial £644,532. The majority of these claims stemmed from directors who channelled additional funds into the beleaguered business.

Rise of the Phoenix: YCW Trading

Despite the company’s financial woes, a new dawn has appeared on the horizon. The new owner, YCW Trading, is helmed by Bermudian finance director Mark Turner, a long-term patron and advisor to the business. Turner’s acquisition of York Cocoa House Ltd was facilitated through a prepack Administration on November 15, a process that allows a company to sell its assets before appointing an administrator. While this process ensures business continuity, it is often criticized due to its impact on creditors.

Future of York Cocoa House Ltd

Sophie Jewett, the original founder, will continue to manage operations under the new ownership. The company stands ready for the bustling Christmas trading period and is set to fulfil booked chocolate experiences. With all employees retained and a more effective trading model in the works, the future of York Cocoa House Ltd looks promising under its new leadership.