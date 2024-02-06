YCharts Monthly Market Wrap: Unraveling Financial Trends

The curtain has fallen on the first month of 2024, marking an opportune time to take stock of the latest financial market trends. This review, courtesy of YCharts, puts the spotlight on treasury yields, fixed income performance, and the behemoth performances of key stocks and commodities.

Treasury Yields and Fixed Income Performance

Treasury yields, which set the pace for fixed-income investments, experienced a somewhat static start to the year. The 30-year rate registered a minor uptick, while the shorter-term T-Bills experienced a slight dip. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), a key barometer of long-term treasury performance, felt the tremors of this shift, dropping by a significant 2.3%.

'Magnificent Seven' vs. Tesla

The stock market tells a tale of two kinds of performers. First, we have the 'Magnificent Seven', a reference to the seven mega-cap stocks that have been driving the market for some time now. The second actor on this stage is Tesla - a company that has been underperforming over the past year, including a significant slump over the last month. The disparity in performance between these two market players has been a key trend to watch.

Economic Indicators: Inflation and the Fed's Stance

December's US inflation rate was pegged at 3.35%, with core inflation dipping below 4% for the first time since May 2021. The Federal Reserve, in its latest meeting, chose to maintain the Fed Funds Rate at a steady 5.50%. The central bank's stance on inflation and its impact on interest rates remains a crucial determinant of market trends.

Housing Market Data and Commodity Prices

The housing market data showed a surge in new single-family home sales, a decline in existing home sales, and a dip in the median sales price of existing homes. Mortgage rates, however, remained relatively unchanged. On the commodities front, gold prices took a hit, while crude oil prices climbed, and gas prices experienced a minor dip.

Cryptocurrency Trends

As for the cryptocurrency market, prices held steady. Bitcoin and Ethereum, after their significant rallies in 2023, experienced only negligible changes. As cryptocurrencies continue to carve a niche for themselves in the financial landscape, their performance remains a key trend to watch.

In conclusion, this analysis is a snapshot of the current financial market trends. The views expressed here do not necessarily align with those of Nasdaq, Inc.