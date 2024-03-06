Xeris Biopharma 2023 Financial Triumph: Revenue Soars, Refinances with Hayfin Capital

Xeris Biopharma unveiled its remarkable financial achievements for 2023, marking a year of substantial revenue growth and strategic financial maneuvers. The biopharmaceutical company not only reported a significant increase in revenue but also successfully refinanced its debt facility with Hayfin Capital, bolstering its financial stability and future growth prospects.

Year of Exceptional Financial Performance

Xeris Biopharma’s total revenue for 2023 surged by 49%, reaching $164 million, a testament to the company's robust commercial strategy and operational excellence. Notably, the company concluded the year with over $72 million in cash, underscoring its strong financial position. This financial vitality was further highlighted by the company achieving positive cash flow of over $6 million in the fourth quarter alone. The revenue increase was driven by the growth of its commercial products, including Gvoke, Keveyis, and Recorlev, alongside progress in its pipeline program, XP 8121.

Strategic Financial Maneuvers

In a strategic move to strengthen its financial footing, Xeris Biopharma refinanced its debt facility with Hayfin Capital, securing $200.0 million in capital with an option for an additional $15.2 million. This refinancing not only reflects Xeris' strong credit profile but also reduces its borrowing interest rate annually by 2.05%, positioning the company for enhanced profitability margins. The refinancing agreement underscores Hayfin Capital's confidence in Xeris’ long-term strategy and commitment to supporting its growth.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Financial Guidance

With a forward-looking stance, Xeris Biopharma has set its total net revenue expectations for 2024 between $170 million to $200 million, anticipating continued growth momentum. The company’s proactive approach to managing its financial health, coupled with its operational successes, paints a promising picture for its future endeavors. The strategic partnership with Hayfin Capital and the continued success of its commercial and pipeline products position Xeris Biopharma for sustained growth and innovation in the biopharmaceutical sector.

As Xeris Biopharma steps into 2024, it remains focused on expanding its market share, advancing its research and development efforts, and leveraging strategic financial planning to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The company's remarkable financial performance in 2023, combined with its strategic initiatives, sets a solid foundation for continued success and underscores its resilience and potential in the competitive biopharmaceutical landscape.