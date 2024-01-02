en English
Business

WW International Inc Faces Dwindling Stock Prices Amidst Declining Sales

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
WW International Inc Faces Dwindling Stock Prices Amidst Declining Sales

WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW), the wellness company operating in 35 countries worldwide, has experienced a significant decrease in its stock price. The firm’s shares started the trading session at $9.07, marking a -3.21% drop from the previous session, and closed at $9.04. This decline is reflective of the company’s overall performance, with an annual sales decrease of -3.89% over five years and an average annual earnings per share of -116.64%.

Financial Performance

The company’s financial indicators reveal a gross margin of +60.62 and an operating margin of +12.24. However, a negative pretax margin of -35.14 indicates potential financial challenges. Despite these figures, WW International Inc reported a $0.48 earnings per share in its last fiscal report, surpassing the expected $0.12. The company’s net margin stands at -24.15, with projected earnings of -0.17 per share for the current fiscal year and -116.64% for the next.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Insider and institutional ownerships at WW International are currently at 2.79% and 78.75%, respectively. Recent insider transactions involved the sale of shares by the General Counsel and Secretary, suggesting potential shifts within the company’s internal dynamics.

Performance Indicators and Volatility

Performance indicators reveal a quick ratio of 1.08 and a price to sales ratio of 0.76. The diluted EPS stands at -0.95, but it is expected to rise to 0.30 within a year. Volatility measurements indicate a decrease, with current historical volatility at 73.60%. Despite the decrease in stock volume compared to year-to-date figures, the current 5-day average volume is 3.53 million.

Stock’s Moving Averages and Market Capitalization

The 50-day Moving Average for WW International Inc’s stock is $7.76, and the 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Resistance and support levels are identified at $9.06/$9.37/$9.54 and $8.58/$8.41/$8.10, respectively. The company’s market capitalization stands at 691.95 million, with 79,081K outstanding shares, reflecting the firm’s current financial standing within the market.

Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

