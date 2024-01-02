WW International Inc Faces Dwindling Stock Prices Amidst Declining Sales
WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW), the wellness company operating in 35 countries worldwide, has experienced a significant decrease in its stock price. The firm’s shares started the trading session at $9.07, marking a -3.21% drop from the previous session, and closed at $9.04. This decline is reflective of the company’s overall performance, with an annual sales decrease of -3.89% over five years and an average annual earnings per share of -116.64%.
Financial Performance
The company’s financial indicators reveal a gross margin of +60.62 and an operating margin of +12.24. However, a negative pretax margin of -35.14 indicates potential financial challenges. Despite these figures, WW International Inc reported a $0.48 earnings per share in its last fiscal report, surpassing the expected $0.12. The company’s net margin stands at -24.15, with projected earnings of -0.17 per share for the current fiscal year and -116.64% for the next.
Ownership and Insider Transactions
Insider and institutional ownerships at WW International are currently at 2.79% and 78.75%, respectively. Recent insider transactions involved the sale of shares by the General Counsel and Secretary, suggesting potential shifts within the company’s internal dynamics.
Performance Indicators and Volatility
Performance indicators reveal a quick ratio of 1.08 and a price to sales ratio of 0.76. The diluted EPS stands at -0.95, but it is expected to rise to 0.30 within a year. Volatility measurements indicate a decrease, with current historical volatility at 73.60%. Despite the decrease in stock volume compared to year-to-date figures, the current 5-day average volume is 3.53 million.
Stock’s Moving Averages and Market Capitalization
The 50-day Moving Average for WW International Inc’s stock is $7.76, and the 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Resistance and support levels are identified at $9.06/$9.37/$9.54 and $8.58/$8.41/$8.10, respectively. The company’s market capitalization stands at 691.95 million, with 79,081K outstanding shares, reflecting the firm’s current financial standing within the market.
