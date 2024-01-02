en English
Cryptocurrency

Wrapped Bitcoin Rises Amid Anticipation of Bitcoin ETF Approval

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), a cryptocurrency that mirrors Bitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain, has experienced a significant price increase both over the last 24 hours and the past week. WBTC’s price has risen 6.46% to $45,142.00 in the last day and witnessed a 7.0% increase over the week, climbing up from $42,392.05. Nonetheless, despite these gains, the price yet trails its all-time peak of $70,643.00.

Volatility Visualized Through Bollinger Bands

The volatility of WBTC’s price can be depicted via Bollinger Bands on the provided price chart, with wider bands denoting higher volatility. This measure is instrumental for traders as they make decisions based on the market’s potential shifts.

Surge in Trading Volume and Supply Dynamics

The trading volume for Wrapped Bitcoin has seen a remarkable surge of 138.0% over the week, indicating heightened activity and interest in the cryptocurrency. Concurrently, the circulating supply has modestly grown by 1.2% to a total of 158 thousand WBTC, which is also the maximum supply limit for the coin.

Market Capitalization Status

With the recent shifts in price and supply dynamics, Wrapped Bitcoin now holds the 17th position in market capitalization, boasting a value of $7.15 billion. This notable position underscores the growing influence and acceptance of WBTC in the cryptocurrency landscape.

The crypto community is buzzing with speculation about the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This anticipation is partly fuelling a price surge, with Bitcoin’s price crossing the $45,000 mark this week. Analysts predict a further increase, which could see Bitcoin’s price reach up to $50,000 by the end of January. Factors such as bullish market sentiments, institutional investments, and dwindling supply levels are contributing to this upward trend.

However, the road ahead is not without challenges. An ongoing tension between privacy and regulation in the crypto space adds to the uncertainty. But for now, the tide is in favor of cryptocurrencies, and the market is watching with bated breath for the next major event – the anticipated Bitcoin halving in April 2024. This event, coupled with the forthcoming U.S. election, is likely to fuel the asset’s value even higher.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

