Worth County R-III Proposes $1.3M Bond for School Improvements Without Tax Hike

Grant City, MO - In a unanimous decision, the Worth County R-III Board of Education is seeking voter approval in April to borrow $1.3 million. This initiative aims to fund critical school facility upgrades without increasing the district's debt service levy. The planned enhancements include creating a secure corridor between buildings, upgrading to energy-efficient lighting, and ensuring the comfort and safety of 280 students and the community.

Advertisment

Building a Brighter Future for Worth County Students

Understanding the constraints on Missouri public schools regarding the allocation of general revenue and savings for facility needs, the Worth County R-III district is turning to a no tax increase bond issue as a solution. This strategic move, earmarked for the April 2 ballot, is designed to cover substantial improvements. Highlighted projects include the construction of a secure hallway linking the agriculture building with the high school, the installation of LED lighting at the softball field and across campus, and enhancements to the HVAC systems. Additionally, plans call for upgrading visitor seating at the football field, conducting necessary roof and gutter repairs, renovating building entrances for better security, and acquiring new buses. The overarching goal is to address urgent maintenance needs while paving the way for future projects as funds allow.

Strategic Financial Planning Ensures No Tax Increase

Advertisment

The district currently boasts over $500,000 in its capital project fund, dedicated to facility improvements. However, most of the district's reserves are allocated for operating expenses. By opting for a bond issue, Worth County R-III aims to supplement its capital project fund, thereby enabling a broad spectrum of repairs and upgrades. This financial strategy ensures the district can enhance its facilities while maintaining its status as having the lowest levy among 14 area school districts. Worth County Superintendent Chris Healy has been proactive in communicating the details and benefits of this bond issue, inviting community members to engage in discussions about the future of local education.

Community Engagement and Future Outlook

The initiative reflects a community-wide commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for students. By aligning current revenues and savings with strategic borrowing, the district is positioned to address both immediate and long-term facility needs. The school board, along with the district's facilities committee, has meticulously identified these needs, demonstrating a thoughtful approach to sustaining educational quality and community welfare. As the April ballot approaches, Worth County R-III stands at a pivotal moment, with the potential to significantly impact its educational landscape and community life for years to come.

In the face of evolving educational demands and infrastructure challenges, the proposed bond issue by Worth County R-III serves as a testament to the district's commitment to progress and fiscal responsibility. If passed, this initiative will not only preserve the district's financial health but also enhance the educational experience of current and future students, ensuring that the community remains a vibrant and nurturing place for learning and growth.