Business

World’s 500 Richest People Recover with $1.5 Trillion Gain

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:46 am EST
World's 500 Richest People Recover with $1.5 Trillion Gain

2023 marked a pinnacle year for the world’s wealthiest individuals, with the collective net worth of the top 500 richest people surging by an astonishing $1.5 trillion. This robust resurgence from a $1.4 trillion loss in the previous year is largely attributed to the buoyant performance of tech stocks, which contributed significantly to the fortunes of tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Global Wealth Resurgence

Despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s richest magnates rebounded with a vengeance, demonstrating their financial resilience. Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a key provider of financial insights, recorded this significant upturn in wealth. The data paints a vivid picture of the financial dynamics and the power play among the world’s wealthiest.

Dominance of Tech Stocks

The tech sector played a vital role in this financial comeback, with tech billionaires seeing their wealth grow by 48%. Elon Musk reclaimed the title of the world’s richest person, with Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg also adding billions to their fortunes. However, the year was not without its losers, as some billionaires, such as Indian magnate Gautam Adani, experienced losses.

Notable Billionaires of 2023

Warren Buffett, the esteemed investor, oversaw a 17% gain in his company’s Class A shares, contributing to the overall wealth surge. Buffett’s investment in Japanese trading houses played a pivotal role in attracting foreign investors back to the Japanese market. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, vice-chairwoman of the board of L’Oreal, saw her wealth jump to $100.1 billion, making her the world’s richest woman according to the annual Forbes ranking for 2023. The shares of L’Oréal, the beauty products empire founded by her grandfather, rose to a record high, marking its best year since 1998.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

