World Bank Delegation in Belize for Catastrophe Funding Mission, March 19-20, 2024

A delegation from the World Bank embarks on a pivotal mission in Belize from March 19 to 20, 2024, aiming to lay the groundwork for catastrophe support through the International Development Association's (IDA) Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (CAT DDO). This strategic visit involves detailed discussions with Belizean government ministers, focusing on identifying critical policy areas for support, the necessary technical assistance, and the drafting of actionable timelines.

Objective and Meetings

The primary goal of the World Bank's identification mission is to pinpoint policy areas where the Government of Belize could receive backing from the CAT DDO program. In-depth meetings with key figures such as Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, and Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO for the Ministry of Economic Development (MED), alongside senior MED staff, have been conducted. These discussions are crucial for setting the stage for future assistance and defining the path forward.

Technical Assistance and Timelines

One of the mission's core objectives is to outline the technical assistance needed by the Government of Belize to effectively implement the CAT DDO. This involves a collaborative approach to developing a comprehensive strategy that addresses Belize's vulnerability to disasters and climate-related risks. By proposing realistic timelines and next steps, the World Bank aims to ensure that the necessary frameworks are in place for timely and efficient support when needed.

Implications for Belize

This identification mission by the World Bank represents a significant step forward in strengthening Belize's resilience to natural disasters and climate change impacts. By providing a mechanism for rapid access to funding in the aftermath of a catastrophe, the CAT DDO initiative offers a safety net that can significantly mitigate the financial strain on the country's economy and infrastructure. Moreover, the focus on policy support and technical assistance underscores a commitment to sustainable development and disaster risk management in Belize.