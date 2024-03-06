Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX Wins Best IFRS 9 Regulatory Compliance Solution in RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced its Finance, Risk, and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business unit's significant achievement. Its OneSumX product has been honored with the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFRS 9 at the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024, showcasing its innovative approach to financial reporting and compliance.

Advertisment

Innovative Solutions for IFRS 9 Challenges

OneSumX IFRS 9, a key component of Wolters Kluwer's FRR offerings, provides an all-encompassing framework designed to facilitate the implementation of the International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9). This solution simplifies capturing and storing contract-level information, managing events and transactions, performing IFRS calculations, and generating and processing accounting data up to the delivery of disclosures. Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President of Product and Platform Management at Wolters Kluwer FRR, emphasized the product's global reach and its capability to support regulatory disclosures from local supervisors worldwide, highlighting the company's leadership in regulatory compliance solutions.

Recognition from the Industry

Advertisment

The RegTech Insight Awards APAC, judged by an advisory board consisting of senior executives from leading financial institutions and the editorial team of RegTech Insight, recognize technological innovations that address regulatory challenges in the financial industry. Winning this award underscores Wolters Kluwer's commitment to excellence and innovation in regulatory compliance solutions. Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group and host of the RegTech Insight Awards, commended Wolters Kluwer for its creative solutions that effectively meet complex regulatory requirements.

Continued Excellence and Recognition

Wolters Kluwer's achievement in winning the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFRS 9 adds to its list of accolades, including a previous win at the RegTech Insight Awards in 2022. The company's OneSumX for FRR has also secured Category Leader positions in all four categories of the ALM Market Update and Vendor Landscape report by Chartis Research. This repeated recognition highlights Wolters Kluwer's leadership in providing industry-leading solutions for financial and corporate compliance, further cementing its position as a go-to provider for EHS, ESG, and GRC integrated software solutions.

Reflecting on these achievements, it's clear that Wolters Kluwer's innovative approach to regulatory compliance not only addresses the current financial industry's challenges but also sets new benchmarks for excellence in the RegTech sector. With a steadfast commitment to supporting its clients' evolving needs, Wolters Kluwer is poised to continue leading the way in transforming regulatory compliance through technology.