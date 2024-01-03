WNS (Holdings) Limited Set to Announce Q3 2024 Results; Envestnet’s Past Earnings Explored

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading figure in the Business Process Management (BPM) services domain, has announced the impending release of its financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The financial reveal is slated for 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 18, 2024.

WNS Management to Host Teleconference

Following the declaration of the quarterly results, WNS management will host a teleconference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will feature key figures from the company, including Chief Executive Officer Keshav Murugesh and Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Puria. The discussion will spotlight the company’s performance for the quarter that concluded on December 31, 2023.

Accessing the Call: Details for Stakeholders

Stakeholders interested in the call can access it in ‘listen-only’ mode via the company’s investor relations website. They will be provided with a unique dial-in number and a PIN/passcode. For those who cannot make it to the live call, a replay will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.wns.com.

