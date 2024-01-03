en English
WNS (Holdings) Limited Set to Announce Q3 2024 Results; Envestnet’s Past Earnings Explored

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading figure in the Business Process Management (BPM) services domain, has announced the impending release of its financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The financial reveal is slated for 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 18, 2024.

WNS Management to Host Teleconference

Following the declaration of the quarterly results, WNS management will host a teleconference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will feature key figures from the company, including Chief Executive Officer Keshav Murugesh and Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Puria. The discussion will spotlight the company’s performance for the quarter that concluded on December 31, 2023.

Accessing the Call: Details for Stakeholders

Stakeholders interested in the call can access it in ‘listen-only’ mode via the company’s investor relations website. They will be provided with a unique dial-in number and a PIN/passcode. For those who cannot make it to the live call, a replay will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.wns.com.

Envestnet’s Earnings: A Look Back

In related news, Envestnet last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2023. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, outperforming analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company generated $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the anticipated $318.45 million. Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) has not officially confirmed its next earnings publication date, however, it is estimated to be Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, based on past report dates. Envestnet has an annual revenue of $1.24 billion and a net income of -$80.94 million. Over the last four quarters, Envestnet has generated -$1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect a 38.79% increase, from $1.16 per share to $1.61 per share, in the company’s earnings over the next year.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

