Kristo Kaarmann’s Wealth Surges Amid FCA Probe into Wise Co-founder

The 2023 financial year has proven to be a windfall for Kristo Kaarmann, co-founder of financial technology company Wise. Despite facing an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over a tax-related issue, Kaarmann’s stake in Wise has swelled to a staggering 1.65 billion, marking an increase of more than 600 million since the start of the year.

Unprecedented Growth Amidst Challenges

Kaarmann’s shares have been appreciating at an astonishing rate of over 1.6 million per day in 2023. Even though Kaarmann is currently under scrutiny by the FCA for a personal tax issue, his 18 percent ownership in the 9-billion-dollar firm has seen a significant boost thanks to the company’s robust performance. Wise’s shares have surged by about 57 percent since the start of the year, contributing significantly to Kaarmann’s growing wealth.

Interest Rates and Wise’s Profits

One of the key factors behind Wise’s strong performance this year has been the rise in interest rates. Higher interest rates have bolstered the firm’s profits from customer cash balances, giving a substantial lift to the company’s share value. The surge in share value has been a boon for Kaarmann, whose personal wealth has grown in tandem with the company’s success.

Wise’s Standing in the Market

Despite the personal challenges faced by its co-founder, Wise continues to hold a steady position in the market. The company, a cross-border money transfer services provider, has received a consensus rating of Hold. Analysts have given a consensus price target of GBX 726.25, indicating a forecasted downside of 16.9% from its current price of GBX 874. Despite this, Wise has been the subject of three research reports in the past 90 days, reflecting ongoing interest in the company’s performance.